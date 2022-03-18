Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.18.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Friday morning.

The 2022 Legislative Session is over, which means it’s time to start planning for 2023.

The Legislature on Thursday released a schedule of important dates for next year’s 60-day Legislative Session. It will begin on March 7 and adjourn — at least in theory — on May 5.

There is an important date before the 2023 Legislative Session begins: Aug. 1. That’s the deadline for filing claims bills. Other than that, the details are scant. The schedule doesn’t list committee week dates, for instance.

Lawmakers will likely hold an Organization Session shortly after Election Day, during which many new members will be sworn in, and House Speaker-Designate Paul Renner and Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo will wield the gavel for the first time.

For what it’s worth, the 2021 Organization Session was on Nov. 17, 2020, or two weeks after Election Day, and the first committee week was in mid-January.

Assuming a similar gap, the mostly ceremonial meeting would be around Nov. 22.

___

Emmy award-winning public relations veteran Lisa Garcia has been named to the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees.

Garcia, a partner and Chief Operating Officer at Sachs Media. She is the lead strategist on Sachs Media’s work for state and national clients, including the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, The Nature Conservancy, and BlueTriton Brands.

Before joining Sachs Media, Garcia directed campaigns for nonprofit organizations in Washington, D.C. She has extensive experience in partnership building, television production, media placement, branding and marketing, and event planning. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Frostburg State University.

“I’m extraordinarily honored to join the Board of Trustees of such a vital, prestigious, and successful organization,” Garcia said. “For more than 20 years, the Hispanic Chamber has been an effective advocate representing the concerns of Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs, helping to make Florida a stronger, more economically diverse state. I look forward to being a part of that important mission.”

FSHCC was founded in 2000 in response to the tremendous growth of Florida’s Hispanic population. Today, FSHCC is Florida’s only statewide economic development organization dedicated to Hispanic business owners and is ranked by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and MBE Connect Magazine as one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the country.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcoRubio: (Vladimir) #Putin is going to take an L in #Ukraine A strategic loss is certain, and even an operational loss is possible

—@SenRickScott:.@POTUS’ continued blockage of planes going to @Ukraine is heartless & unreasonable. Children are dying. My, @LindseyGrahamSC & colleagues’ resolution urges the (Joe) Biden admin to give the Ukrainian military much-needed planes to bring their fight to the skies & protect their people.

—@RyanStruyk: President Biden’s approval on Ukraine stands at 46% approve, 48% disapprove via new Monmouth poll.

—@RyanStruyk: The United States is currently reporting 23,503 coronavirus hospitalizations, the lowest since July 15, 2021, according to data from @CNN and the Department of Health and Human Services.

—@EWErickson: Is any member of a major non-Fox media outlet willing to recognize how the press credibility has been further hurt by the Hunter Biden story and the press’s 2020 reaction to it?

—@Fineout: Stat of the day: Out of 275 bills passed by the Florida Legislature, a total of 259 have not yet been sent to @GovRonDeSantis — Having Session end in March means there will lots of time for bill signing events in the weeks/months ahead

—@WesWolfeFP: My deadline when I left the Gannett-owned Free Press in Kinston, N.C., was 4 p.m. Did it cause problems? Yep! Did the executives care about the quality of the content? Nope.

—@AGGancarski: Live long enough, and you’ll find yourself complaining about bass booming on the same streets where you once blew out your own car speakers. That is if you don’t move out of your hometown. Otherwise, it will be different streets.