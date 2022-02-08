Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.8.22

By Peter Schorsch

It’s two Republicans in a row as guests for the State of the Emergency podcast as Jared Moskowitz, and I welcome the influential Rep. Tom Leek. The Ormand Beach lawmaker deep-dives on the redistricting process he’s overseeing in the House, while also explaining why he doesn’t mind staying out of the headlines. From there, Jared and Peter talk a lot about Democrats and Disney. Lots and lots of Disney.

Listen here.

This week, the Governors Club will play host to a “Winter Reception.”

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will raise funds to support the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Program, a non-partisan program that provides college and university students of state government with on-the-job training in state government.

According to program organizers, students selected for the nine-month program receive “an invaluable front-line view of the inner workings of government.”

In addition to the time they spend at their respective state agencies, which are selected based on their college major, fellows meet weekly to discuss their experiences and get face time with high-level government leaders.

Each fellowship class includes about a dozen students selected via a competitive application process.

Donations to Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Program are tax-deductible. Checks should be made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes volunteerism in the state, with “Florida Gubernatorial Fellows” written in the memo line.

More information on the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Program is available on Volunteer Florida’s website.

Organizers recommend attendees chip in $25. Donors who cannot swing by the Governor’s Club Wednesday evening are encouraged to mail a check to the Volunteer Florida Foundation at 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Florida’s Historic Capitol will be lit purple Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.

Put on by the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida, the lighting is an annual event meant to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6.2 million Americans, including 580,000 Floridians. Alzheimer’s and other dementias were estimated to cost the nation $355 billion last year.

Alzheimer’s Association Regional Leader Angela McAuley and Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham are scheduled to speak at the lighting ceremony. Additionally, according to a news release from the association, “several government officials” are expected to attend and speak during the ceremony.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Florida will livestream the ceremony on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

On Wednesday, the association and Alzheimer’s advocates will follow up with a day of action, urging lawmakers to prioritize legislation that would boost Alzheimer’s research and treatment in Florida.

In recent years, the state has taken several steps favored by Alzheimer’s advocates. In 2021, lawmakers provided an additional $12 million toward research and treatment, bringing the state’s overall commitment to $51 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

—@MarcACaputo: When the Deep South folks come all the way south to Miami, they struggle with the seemingly exotic-sounding names. And so Rep @GKButterfield at a hearing today re Spanish-language disinformation trips over the name of the city of Hialeah It’s HIGH-ah-LEE-ah (not Ha-LEE-ah)

—@AGAshleyMoody: Not only is there chaos at the southwest border, @JoeBiden is building new policies, right now, using your tax dollars to fund a travel agency to run a massive illegal immigration operation.

—@Karol: I know I’m supposed to be thrilled that left politicians, hysterical doctors & their media friends are all stating the obvious re COVID now, but … I’m not. No apology, no deference to those who were right, and o plan for what to do for people caught in their insanity.

—@JTTallman: It’s so amusing how when a Democrat politician like Stacey Abrams is rightfully criticized for something, the media goes on overdrive to make it about the “Republicans attack” over the actual action of the Democrat politician.

—@RealJacobPerry: It’s stunning just how bad Democrats are at politics.

It’s a full house today at the Florida Capitol! Thank you @equalityfl for continuously advocating and providing a safe space for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community — I was brought to tears listening to the pain that the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” has brought to our youth. pic.twitter.com/L67sUD7yft — Senator Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@SenatorTaddeo) February 7, 2022

