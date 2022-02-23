Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.23.22

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty text and that's it.

Good Wednesday morning.

If you’ve gained a few pounds, lost weight, or just want to make room for a new spring wardrobe, today is the day to clean out your closet.

“Suits for Session” returns Wednesday for its seventh year. The event, sponsored by Volunteer Florida, collects new and gently worn business attire to help prepare job seekers in need.

Men’s and women’s items accepted include full suits, blazers/jackets, blouses/shirts, pants/trousers, dresses and skirts, ties, belts, shoes and handbags. They can be dropped off on the second floor of the Capitol Rotunda. Another curbside drop-off location will be available in front of Tallahassee City Hall.

“Suits for Session is our way of uniting lawmakers, agency partners, and local change-makers to make a tangible difference in the lives of job-seekers statewide,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon. “It’s our honor to serve and lead by that example each year with this service project.”

Since its inception, Suits for Session has collected tens of thousands of items for distribution to organizations in Tallahassee and throughout the state. Recipient organizations this year include AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute, Bridges International, and CareerSource Gulf Coast.

“It’s a local project with a statewide impact,” said Volunteer Florida External Affairs Director Kim Hawkes. “It’s a big effort … and it will be on full display in the Rotunda.”

Hawkes said she and other staffers are already sorting donations from “agency folks and state employees” from 22 state departments and agencies.

Also continuing support for this drive is Simply Healthcare Plans, a managed health care plan serving Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in Florida.

“This service project invigorates everyone’s sprits each Legislative Session as we assemble from every corner of Florida to make a positive impact,” said Simply President Holly Prince. “In a very real way, we’re helping Floridians gain meaningful employment and get back on their feet with this donation initiative.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Igorbobic: (Joe) Biden walks out at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/2022

—@McFaul: When you describe Russian soldiers invading Ukraine right now as “peacekeepers,” even when you use quotation marks, you are using language that (Vladimir) Putin wants you to use. Call it what it is — an invasion.

—@MeredithMcGraw: (Donald) Trump: “I said this is genius, Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine independent. the response from Biden? There was no response. I knew he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, ‘you can’t do it, you’re not going to do it’ but I could tell he wanted it.”

—@ChristinaPushaw: Pre 2020, I was an idealist who truly wanted to help Ukraine become a strong democracy. I spent a lot of time in Ukraine, still have friends there I worry about now. But the sad fact is the USA is in no position to “promote democracy” abroad while our own country is falling apart

—@MikeBloomberg: I’m concerned that, without an immediate course correction, Democrats are headed for a wipeout in November up-and-down the ballot.

—@JBarro: (Mitch) McConnell was politically wise to not put out a GOP platform. Now you have the head of the NRSC promising to raise income taxes on over a hundred million Americans, opening the GOP up to attacks Trump did a pretty good job of neutralizing by abandoning unpopular GOP econ ideas.

—@PressSec: @SenRickScott and Senate Republicans just released an economic plan that doesn’t include a single proposal to lower prices for the middle class. Instead, he wants to raise taxes on half of Americans — including on seniors and working families. Seriously, that’s their plan.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JasonSalemi: With today’s update frm @HealthyFla through the @CDCgov, the seven-day avg daily deaths peak during #omicron (208) is now > last winter’s peak (199) This is AFTER vax rollout, many prior infections, & 403 deaths per day during #delta. Public health impact of this wave!= mild.

Tweet, tweet:

—@mPinoe: When we win, everyone wins![

