Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.14.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Monday morning and Happy Valentine’s Day.

Congratulations to the Super Bowl champions — the Los Angeles Rams.

___

Before we proceed to our celebration of V-Day, we ask that you take a moment to remember the victims of the shooting four years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

We remember Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

___

Like so many of you, we spent yesterday enjoying the game. As David Johnson so ably contends, today should be a national holiday. We should all be able to sleep in. But, alas,

it’s the middle of the Legislative Session, so here we are.

Because it’s Valentine’s Day and because this newsletter is about Florida politics, we wanted to do something romantic to start the day. (But not before I say how grateful I am for the love of my life, Michelle Todd Schorsch, who makes every Super Bowl party, every holiday, EVERY DAY, so special.)

It takes a special kind of person to work in the pressure cooker that is Session. The stakes are high, the demands are relentless, and the days can be verrrrrrrry long.

Is it possible for two of these special people to find each other, fall in love and tackle The Process together?

Not just possible, but highly likely.

With Valentine’s Day here (if you’re hoping to score a dinner reservation or a flower delivery at this point, you are destined for disappointment), we want to share the story of six couples who have found success — both under the rotunda and in their love and family lives.

Karen and Brett Cyphers

Kristen and Mike Grissom

Alia and Rob Johnson

Chelsea and B.G. Murphy

Nicole Hagerty and Richard Reeves

Allison Liby-Schoonover and Chris Schoonover

Angela and Davin Suggs

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@ChristinaPushaw: From 2018 to 2020, I spent most of my time in foreign countries, including Ukraine. I never felt unsafe being an American abroad … But with (Joe) Biden in office, I certainly would.

—@BaseballCrank: So done with masks. Done, unless absolutely mandatory, going anywhere I need to wear one. If I have a mask on, I’m basically spending the whole time thinking about the mask, how it interferes with seeing, talking, breathing.

—@WestPalmBch: Thanks to the bipartisan group of FL Senators for supporting #SB2508, which prioritizes safe drinking water for nearly 130,000 residents, customers and visitors to our city & the towns of Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

—@Fred_Guttenberg: For the next few days, I will be much quieter on Twitter & reflecting on life from only 4 years ago, before Jaime was murdered. We truly appreciate your support of our family, our mission, and our foundation

—@DavidHogg111: We can end gun violence.

—@ConnorOBrienNH: Can’t believe I missed the Elected Officials Make Friendly Wager on the Big Game phase of the Super Bowl

—@JeffSchweers: Happy Superb Owl Day to those who observe.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet: