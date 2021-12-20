Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 12.20.21

By Peter Schorsch

Peace on earth?

We’ll get back to you on that one. That’s because, in this season of good tidings of great joy that shall be to all people, we know that with Christmas less than a week away, the virus continues to intrude on what we used to know as normal.

Pro and college teams are postponing games again. Some restaurants have shut down. News reports seem like reruns from a year ago.

It should be obvious by now that we can’t wish COVID-19 away. We can’t legislate it out of existence, nor do we dare pretend it isn’t there. It’s always there in its various mutations.

And yet, even amid reports of rapidly increasing cases and ICU beds in short supply, we do have hope — at least compared to this time last year.

Now, there are vaccines for anyone who wants to receive a shot. It’s worth noting that the vast majority of people battling infections are not vaccinated. They chose the freedom to catch a deadly virus over the common sense of protecting themselves and their families.

Last year, people were advised to forego family gatherings because of the danger of infection. Grandparents didn’t see their grandkids. The glee of Christmas morning wasn’t quite the same if you had to watch it over Zoom.

This year, airlines are adding flights to accommodate the significant increase in the number of people traveling to meet with relatives they may not have seen in a couple of years.

They still must wear masks on those flights, which seems to be an issue for some, judging by the number of videos we’ve seen of people behaving badly on planes. Those grinches put a minor inconvenience over the mask requirement over courtesy and safety for their fellow passengers.

However, even the rude people can’t spoil this season. Not anymore.

Yeah, the virus won’t go away, but we have more ways to keep it at bay now. We will gather together, eat together, tell the old stories again, and laugh, and hug.

In that spirit, we wish you a Merry Christmas.

Even better, we wish you a Peaceful Christmas.

