Landon Hoffman is taking over as Florida Citrus Mutual’s director of government affairs on Jan. 9.

Hoffman brings experience managing policy and politics on both the federal and state level to the citrus grower group. As the director, he will oversee advancing the policy priorities of Florida citrus growers and navigating the regulatory environment.

“Landon Hoffman has been a strong advocate for Florida farmers in the state Capitol, and he brings firsthand experience working for Florida members of Congress in our nation’s Capital,” said Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner.

“With research, new treatments and new disease-tolerant trees, Florida’s iconic citrus industry is on the verge of an upswing. But we need the support of our lawmakers as we recover and rebuild. Florida’s citrus growers are glad to have Landon Hoffman on the team, advocating for our priorities and tackling the challenges that come our way.”

Hoffman comes to Florida Citrus Mutual from the office of U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, where he served as campaign manager for the Panhandle Republican’s 2022 re-election bid and previously served as his district director, where he oversaw district operations and staffed the Congressman on the House Agriculture Committee, House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“This opportunity to advocate for Florida citrus growers combines my professional experience with my passion for agriculture,” Hoffman said. “I’m excited to be a part of the industry’s comeback.”

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too… ✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

—@GovRonDeSantis: Today, I signed legislation that will cut tolls in half for an estimated 1.2 million Florida commuters. This will save commuters $500 million during 2023. Individual commuters can save up to $1,500, depending on the amount of tolls incurred.

“These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.” This was only July 2021. What happened to him? https://t.co/vQ64x8iImU — Senator Lori Berman (@loriberman) December 15, 2022

—@jeffschweers: We’ve heard the rumors and now here’s the proof. (David) Altmaier is leaving after six years of running the @FLOIR_comm right after the Legislature handed the insurance industry a bill that makes it harder for policyholders to sue over disputed claims.

—@DrewSav: (Ron) DeSantis being the preferred candidate of college-educated Republicans is very funny because his message is decidedly not aimed at that group.

The #PuertoRicoStatusAct has passed the House! 🇺🇸🇵🇷🗳 After 120 years of colonial status, Americans on the island will finally have the chance to determine their own government. There’s a pathway to choose statehood as well as independence and independence with free association. pic.twitter.com/I3m4ZeuIbu — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) December 15, 2022

Well, ultimately this turned out more partisan than I expected even in the Florida delegation. But the bill passed the House 233-191 with 16 Rs crossing the aisle.

Included in that was @RepMariaSalazar, the only Florida Republican to vote with Dems. https://t.co/JCSiyQX1H8 — Jacob Ogles (@jacobogles) December 15, 2022

Did the American Tort Reform Association (whose members, btw, include insurance giant State Farm) jump the gun on DeSantis signing the just-passed property-insurance bill? pic.twitter.com/9ZegIseG0L — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) December 15, 2022

Military Bowl with UCF Knights against Duke — 12; Cheez-It Bowl with FSU against Oklahoma — 13; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 16; last day to ride Splash Mountain before remodeling — 37; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 40; 2023 FAC Access 67 Broadband Summit — Florida Association of Counties begins — 41; State Senators have a 5 p.m. deadline for submitting requests for drafts of general bills and joint resolutions, including requests for companion bills — 42; Bruce Springsteen launches 2023 tour in Tampa — 47; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 63; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 64; city of Tampa Municipal Election early voting begins — 73; DeSantis’ ‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ released — 74; ‘The Mandalorian’ returns — 75; Tampa Municipal Election — 80; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 81; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 85; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 98; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 118; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 133; 2023 Session Sine Die — 140; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 140; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 168; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 217; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 224; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 322; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 469; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 525; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 588; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 588; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 630; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 693; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 791; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 868. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,057.

