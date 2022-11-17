Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.17.22

Good Thursday morning.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we ask our loyal Sunburn fans — particularly those in The Process — to let us know what you’re grateful for this year. We will publish the comments in our Tuesday edition — the last one for the holiday week. Please send your emails to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com.

___

Ballard Partners was once again the top-earning lobbying firm in the state, according to compensation reports covering the third quarter.

Firm founder and President Brian Ballard and the two dozen lobbyists at the firm put an estimated $6.52 million in the till during the reporting period, with $3.79 million of that earned lobbying the Legislature.

The haul is a 5% bump over the firm’s Q2 tally and makes for three consecutive quarters that the powerhouse clinched No. 1 in overall earnings.

The honor is based on median earnings estimates, which Florida Politics calculates by using the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Firms also report overall ranges, however, that line tops out at $1 million — a hurdle each of the Top-5 firms hops without breaking a sweat.

Using the top end of per-client ranges puts a different firm on top: The Southern Group.

Co-founder and chair Paul Bradshaw captained TSG’s lobbying team to another $6 million-plus quarter. Based on median earnings estimates, the firm earned $6.18 million — about $340,000 behind Ballard Partners.

However, max earnings estimates show The Southern Group could have earned as much as $8.82 million, which is $250,000 more than Ballard’s $8.56 million max.

Capital City Consulting remained in a comfortable third place. The 12-member team led by Ron LaFace and INFLUENCE Magazine’s 2021 “Lobbyist of the Year,” Nick Iarossi, logged $2.67 million in legislative earnings and $2.26 million in executive earnings for an overall total of $4.93 million in Q3.

That’s a slight bump from the $4.75 million CCC raked in during the April-through-June reporting period.

Meanwhile, GrayRobinson held firm to the No. 4 ranking it first earned earlier this year. Firm President and CEO Dean Cannon led a Q3 effort that saw the law and lobbying firm collect $1.41 million in the Legislature and slightly over $1.33 million in the executive.

The $2.75 million total keeps pace with the firm’s reports for the first two quarters of the year and puts GrayRobinson in the position to earn nearly $11 million in 2022.

Ron Book and lobbying partners Rana Brown and Kelly Mallette rounded out the Top 5. As ever, the crew was a model of efficiency. Its $2.30 million total works out to more than $750,000 per team member — an average that no other firm in the state can compete with.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state Feb. 14.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@POTUS: NASA’s Artemis is in flight. This ship will enable the first woman and first person of color to set foot on the lunar surface and will lead countless students to become explorers and show America’s limitless possibilities to the world.

Tweet, tweet:

The journey back to the moon starts in Florida! Congrats @NASA and the #Artemis team for this historic launch.pic.twitter.com/QVk4zdSPTo — Jeanette Nuñez (@LtGovNunez) November 16, 2022

—@LeeDrutman: One thing to keep in mind for the GOP 2024 fight is that most GOP Primaries are winner-take-all. So even if (Donald) Trump only pulls 30% support, he could still win a crowded field, just as he did in 2016, and his perceived weakness will attract more entrants.

—@maggieNYT: (Suzie) Wiles and (Chris) LaCivita have extensive knowledge of how campaigns work. But whether Trump will listen to anyone’s advice over the long-term is another

—@TheRickWilson: Gentry conservatives today: “No. Trump is a totally unacceptable candidate. All hail the glory of the (Ron) DeSantis-(Glenn) Youngkin ideological tendency!” Gentry conservatives soon: “Spank me, Daddy Trump. I’ve been so naughty, and I deserve to be punished. Severely.”

—@DougJBalloon: Opinion | I’m a Kerry–McCain–Romney–Clinton–Biden voter. Here’s why I’m ready to support Ron DeSantis in 2024.

—@MarcACaputo: Sen. Ron Johnson in nominating Rick Scott for GOP Senate Leader over Mitch McConnell said Scott “set Ron DeSantis up for success in FL,” per source familiar. It’s not gonna sit well w/DeSantis Land. The gov won by a historic 19.4-point margin. And he doesn’t get along w/Scott

—@jacobogles: I know such things are hard to get when these closed-door conference votes take place, but I would love to have a full list of the 10 Scott votes.

—@atrupar: “I don’t know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?” — Herschel Walker’s speeches are somehow even less coherent than his TV appearances. Like, what it this

Tweet, tweet:

The ⁦@FLattractions⁩ Association had a great visit from Rep. David Smith at the ⁦@IAAPAHQ⁩ trade show! #flapol pic.twitter.com/ZWOUDFXXQb — Liberty Partners (@LibertyPartners) November 16, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

My heart is so full, love this 😭 pic.twitter.com/zm2NTEPmfm — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 15, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘The Flash’ premieres — 1; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 5; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 8; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 17; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 17; Georgia U.S. Senate runoff — 19; 2022 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 19; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 20; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 30; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 46; The James Madison Institute’s Annual Dinner — 69; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 76; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 92; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 93; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 110; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 127; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 147; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 152; 2023 Session Sine Die — 169; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 169; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 197; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 246; ‘‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 253; Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 351; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 498; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 554; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 617; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 617; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 659; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 722; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 820; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 897. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,086.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.

The post Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.17.22 appeared first on Florida Politics – Campaigns & Elections. Lobbying & Government..