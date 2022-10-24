Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.24.22

Good Monday morning.

Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Future of Florida Forum kicks off today in Orlando with an agenda packed with dozens of business and thought leaders.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson will open the event with a presentation on where the state currently stands in terms of the Florida 2030 Blueprint — the organization’s cornerstone project focused on growing Florida into one of the top 10 economies worldwide.

He’ll be followed by some of the Chamber’s top researchers, who will give an overview of how the state’s demographics and political leanings have shifted in recent years, and where the trendlines point for the future. Florida Chamber Foundation research director Dave Sobush will also unveil an updated version of the Florida Gap Map.

But Day One won’t be all about data and tools. After the Chamber sets the scene, renowned concert artist Jade Simmons will deliver a keynote titled “The Smell of Breakthrough” after which attendees will be treated to a slate of informative presentations and panel discussions.

Talent is a top focus in Monday’s programming, and there are segments scheduled for all aspects of developing the workforce of tomorrow — kindergarten readiness, vocational education, degree attainment, and more.

Among the first panels is “Talent Reimagined: Reclaiming the American Dream,” which will feature Cottage Four founder and second chance hiring expert John Koufos and Fifth Third Bank Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Korzenik.

Later, Lockheed Martin production operations head Pat Sunderlin, UCF President Alexander Cartwright and Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske will take part in a panel titled “Talent Street: On the Corner of Education and Innovation.”

Later portions of Monday’s agenda delve into infrastructure issues, including presentations on how Florida can capitalize off seismic shifts in global trade and logistics.

“Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The Lincoln Project is accusing DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.” Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from the Lincoln Project pillories DeSantis for creating the state election police unit and providing flexibility to three Republican stronghold counties directly hit by Hurricane Ian. It’s part of a dichotomy the Republican “Never-Trump” PAC tries to paint between voter intimidation and favoritism. “DeSantis uses fear and intimidation against voters he doesn’t like and favoritism for those he does,” according to the ad. “That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

A couple of other notes:

— Gov. DeSantis growls like a tiger, governs like a kitten: That’s the takeaway from Jason Garcia’s latest “Seeking Rents” podcast in which he disputes the notion that DeSantis is waging a “war on corporate America.” The episode, an easily consumed 22 minutes, looks at DeSantis’ governing record as it relates to big business, including cutting taxes on corporate profits and handing out favors to some of Florida’s biggest players. The insider’s look at DeSantis’ record on policy builds up to one simple solution which hasn’t been addressed: close corporate tax loopholes. Listen here.

— Polls to watch: The latest public polling shows Republicans pulling ahead on the generic ballot, according to FiveThirtyEight. An aggregate of polls shows voters preferring Republicans in Congress by a half percentage point. Meanwhile, A Monmouth survey showed the GOP with a six-point advantage among registered voters (50%-44%), with more Republicans “extremely motivated” to vote (64%) than Democrats (59%).

— “DEP air quality data shows emissions in Florida are the lowest on record” via Florida Politics — Emissions in the state of Florida are the lowest on record, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), despite seasonal impacts from Saharan dust and wildfires. On Oct. 13, for example, the DEP website noted good air quality in every region it monitors, from the Panhandle to South Florida. Throughout the year, air quality in the state has consistently met hourly air quality standards and only occasionally exceeded daily standards, according to monthly monitoring reports. Sugar-cane farmers in South Florida burn their crops before harvest from October to late May, which has prompted concerns from some in South Florida. However, data from the DEP shows above-average air quality year-round in the Glades.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@KyLamb8: Lower row among the elites, no masks. Everyone else … masked. There is no better evidence of masking being no more than control than CCP summit.

—@MMurrayPolitics: Headlines from new national NBC News poll. 1. Election interest is at an all-time for a midterm, with 70% of reg. voters expressing high interest (was 65% in October 2018) But Republicans have regained the enthusiasm edge — with 78% of GOPers having high interest vs. 69% of Dems … 2. Political polarization is off the charts. 81% of Democratic voters and 79% of Republican voters believe the political opposition poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it.

Tweet, tweet:

WATCH what happens when @CNN ambushes @KariLake outside of an event 😂 “I’ll do an interview with you… as long as it airs on CNN+, does that still exist?” Help fuel our Movement! ⤵️

Visit: https://t.co/2OpN9naeZ6 pic.twitter.com/kDZr8TgHG0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 23, 2022

—@GovRonDeSantis: In September, our unemployment rate decreased to 2.5%, a full point lower than the national unemployment rate — for 22 consecutive months Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the nation’s. This is the second lowest in Florida’s history.

—@Jason_Garcia: Ron DeSantis is “leading the vanguard of Republicans who are no longer going to snap to big business,” said … *checks notes* a dude at a giant lobbying firm that represents Amazon, Google and Big Sugar.

—@Fineout: Fundraising email from @marcorubio campaign: “Marco’s race is currently tied …” Most recent polls have Rubio up by six points

—@DaneEagle: SWFL is resilient. I’ve heard countless stories of people rising up against all odds to not let Ian get the final say. @DocFords FMB has been devastated, yet they are working overtime to rebuild in hopes to serve their community & employees again by Thanksgiving. Incredible.

Tweet, tweet:

Halloween Candy Prices

Twix:⬆️53%

Skittles:⬆️41%

Starburst:⬆️30%

Snickers:⬆️12%

M&M’s:⬆️12% Wealth During Pandemic

Mars Candy Family:⬆️44% to $106.8 billion GOP Plan to Repeal Estate Tax Would Give:

Mars Family: $42.7 billion Tax Break Yes. Corporate greed is frightening. — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) October 22, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

