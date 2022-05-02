Sun With Scattered Afternoon Showers Monday

Monday features good sun and a few clouds during most of the day. A few showers and maybe a storm will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mostly sunny morning, with passing showers and a few storms on a gusty breeze during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with good sun and a few clouds, but showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a few mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.