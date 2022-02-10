Sun With Mostly East Coast Showers Thursday

Thursday starts with lows in the 50s as we feel the effects of a front. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast will see mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds around the area, with a few afternoon showers near the east coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and passing showers in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see partly sunny skies and periods of showers as a front moves in. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Valentine’s Day will be rather chilly in the morning, with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun but cooler than normal temperatures in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.