Sun With More Afternoon Storms Friday

Friday features a sunny start to the day, but showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of sun in the morning and some storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a morning mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. The Gulf coast will see sunny skies again. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will continue the pattern: lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.