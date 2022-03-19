Sun With East Coast Showers Saturday In Florida

Saturday features plenty of sun all day near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds with the chance of a mid to late afternoon shower or storm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, but some showers will develop during the afternoon. Look for a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another breezy day with mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.