Sun to Start, Clouds and Showers to Finish The Day

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning and a gusty ocean breeze, but clouds and showers will build during the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring more clouds and plenty of showers. An afternoon storm is possible in the east coast metro area, and localized flooding is possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another day of clouds and showers. Localized flooding is possible. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be breezy throughout South Florida. The east coast metro area will see clouds and showers, while the Gulf coast will be partly sunny with maybe a few showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.