Home Weather Sun to Start, Clouds and Showers to Finish The Day

Sun to Start, Clouds and Showers to Finish The Day

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning and a gusty ocean breeze, but clouds and showers will build during the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring more clouds and plenty of showers.  An afternoon storm is possible in the east coast metro area, and localized flooding is possible.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another day of clouds and showers.  Localized flooding is possible.  Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be breezy throughout South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see clouds and showers, while the Gulf coast will be partly sunny with maybe a few showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here