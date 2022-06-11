Sun, Showers, Storms For Florida Today

Saturday features a mostly sunny start, but showers and storms will be back — in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and mostly around midday along the Gulf coast. The flood watch remains in effect for the east coast metro area through Saturday evening and could be extended. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring lots of sun with some afternoon storms in spots to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with a few storms, starting in the late morning. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a stray afternoon storm as some Saharan dust dries us out. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be another relatively dry day with mostly sunny skies and just the chance of a storm in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and the return of afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is expected to be quiet for the next several days.