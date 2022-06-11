Home Weather Sun, Showers, Storms For Florida Today

Sun, Showers, Storms For Florida Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mostly sunny start, but showers and storms will be back — in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and mostly around midday along the Gulf coast.  The flood watch remains in effect for the east coast metro area through Saturday evening and could be extended.   A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun with some afternoon storms in spots to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with a few storms, starting in the late morning.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a stray afternoon storm as some Saharan dust dries us out.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be another relatively dry day with mostly sunny skies and just the chance of a storm in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and the return of afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is expected to be quiet for the next several days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

