Sun, Showers And A Few Storms Around Florida Today

Sunday features periods of sun alternating with clouds, showers, and a few storms at times. The bulk of the rain will be in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will start with good sun and a few clouds, followed by a few afternoon showers and maybe a storm in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area. Look for periods of showers and maybe a stray storm throughout South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a cool and gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a cool start, with morning lows in the 50s, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

