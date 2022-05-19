Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Storms Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a nice mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but look for more clouds and some showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening as we transition to a stormy pattern.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations right at the Atlantic coast topping out in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will kick off a wet, humid, and cloudy weekend.  Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Heavy rain is possible in spots, leading to localized flooding.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature some sun and more clouds along the Gulf coast, while cloudy skies will prevail in the east coast metro area.  Some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

