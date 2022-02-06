Sun, Clouds And Some East Coast Showers Sunday In Florida

Sunday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the rest of South Florida’s beaches. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and a few mostly east coast showers. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds, sun at times, and a few showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another day of clouds, a bit of sun, and passing showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.