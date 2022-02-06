Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Some East Coast Showers Sunday In Florida

Sun, Clouds And Some East Coast Showers Sunday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the rest of South Florida’s beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and a few mostly east coast showers.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds, sun at times, and a few showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another day of clouds, a bit of sun, and passing showers in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

