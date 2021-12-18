Sun, Clouds And Showers Forecast For Florida Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and clouds and a few showers in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with most of the showers concentrated in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few lingering east coast showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.