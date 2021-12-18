Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Showers Forecast For Florida Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and clouds and a few showers in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday night.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers, with most of the showers concentrated in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front moves in.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few lingering east coast showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

