Sun, Clouds And Showers Are Forecast For Florida Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds as a front arrives. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies and a cool breeze, which will be gusty at times near the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.