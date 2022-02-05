Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Showers Are Forecast For Florida Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers, especially in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds as a front arrives.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies and a cool breeze, which will be gusty at times near the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

