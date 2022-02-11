Sun, Clouds, and Passing Showers Along The East Coast Of Florida Friday

Friday features sun and clouds around South Florida, with passing showers at some east coast locations. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and some showers at times. A cool and gusty breeze will develop along the Gulf coast as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Valentine’s Day will begin on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The day will be breezy, sunny, and cool. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another cool morning, followed by breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.