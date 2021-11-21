Home Weather Sun, Clouds, And Oh Yeah, Showers For Florida Sunday

Sunday features partly sunny skies and periods of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and quick showers in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with a few east coast showers.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will start with a breezy morning and lows in the low to mid-60s.  Then the day will be sunny and breezy.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a cool start with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s well inland to the low 60s near the Atlantic coast.  The day will be sunny and breezy along the Gulf coast, and the east coast will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for a cool morning and a sunny and dry day.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.

