Sun, Clouds And East Coast Showers Thursday For Florida

St. Patrick’s Day features a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, but the Gulf coast will be sunny and dry. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny all day along the Gulf coast but look for plenty of sun in the morning and some afternoon clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies most of the day, with some showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and breezy conditions, good sun, and a few clouds and showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.