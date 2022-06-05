Sun And Storms For Florida Monday

Monday features sunny skies much of the day with some afternoon storms in spots, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring plenty of clouds, some sun at times, and periods of showers and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds, with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alex will pass very near Bermuda on Monday. At midday on Sunday, Alex was about 550 miles west of Bermuda and was moving east-northeast at a rapid 23 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and some strengthening is possible before Alex transitions into a post-tropical system in the open Atlantic later in the week.

Elsewhere, it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.