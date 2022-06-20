Home Weather Sun And Storms Continue Around Florida Monday

Sun And Storms Continue Around Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a mix of sun and clouds and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies until showers and storms develop in the mid to late afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds with just the chance of a shower or storm.  Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a warm and gusty breeze.  A stray shower or storm is possible in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

