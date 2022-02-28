Sun And Some Showers For Florida Monday

Monday features good sun with some clouds and passing showers in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to South Florida. Look for a few east coast showers and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun near the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see sun, clouds, and passing showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few showers on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see another sunny day. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.