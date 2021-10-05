Home Weather Sun And Showers Will Greet Floridians Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will see sun at times with periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Hurricane Sam is accelerating into the northern Atlantic and will be a post-tropical system soon.  At midday on Monday, Sam was about 460 miles southeast of Newfoundland.  Maximum sustained winds were 100 miles per hour, and Sam was zipping northeast at 32 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, Victor has weakened to a remnant low in the open Atlantic.  Closer to home, the area of showers north of the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves northwestward during the next several days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

