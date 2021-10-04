Sun And Showers To Start The Week Around Florida

Monday features plenty of sun in the morning and some showers in spots during the mid to late afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the 90 degree mark.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to start, followed by some afternoon showers and maybe a storm in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and showers, with a few storms at times. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will be another day of good sun alternating with periods of showers. A few storms are also possible in spots. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for periods of sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is slowly weakening as it moves into colder waters. At midday on Sunday, Sam had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and was about 625 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Sam is expected to transition into a post-tropical low in a day or so.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Victor is also weakening. At midday on Sunday, Victor had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was in the open Atlantic, about 1080 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. Victor is expected to become a remnant low soon. And we’re also watching an area of showers east of the southeastern Bahamas that has a low chance of developing as it moves slowly to the northwest during the next five days. This feature should remain east of Florida and the northeastern Bahamas, but we’ll keep an eye on it.