Sun And Clouds Will Cover Florida Thursday

Thursday features a nice mix of sun and clouds. The breeze will be gusty near the Atlantic coast, and the Gulf coast will see a few showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will feature periods of sun alternating with clouds, showers, and storms. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but plenty of showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

The Memorial Day forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.