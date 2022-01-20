Home Weather Sun and Clouds Thursday With Rain on the Way To South Florida

Sun and Clouds Thursday With Rain on the Way To South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for some showers on an ocean breeze at times in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few suburban locations in the east coast metro area will make it into the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring showers and clouds, with maybe a stray storm in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another cloudy day, with periods of showers in the afternoon and evening as a front moves in.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers, especially in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will be mostly sunny but cool.  The east coast metro area will see a few showers on the breeze.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here