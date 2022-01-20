Sun and Clouds Thursday With Rain on the Way To South Florida

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some showers on an ocean breeze at times in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s, but a few suburban locations in the east coast metro area will make it into the low 80s.

Friday will bring showers and clouds, with maybe a stray storm in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another cloudy day, with periods of showers in the afternoon and evening as a front moves in. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be mostly sunny but cool. The east coast metro area will see a few showers on the breeze. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.