Sun And A Possible Afternoon Storm On Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday features a nice morning with plenty of sun and a few clouds. But an afternoon storm could pop up in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see lots of sun in the morning and the chance of a storm in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a sunny day. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.