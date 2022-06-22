Summer Sun For Florida Thursday

Thursday features sunny summertime skies around South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring lots of sun in the morning, but clouds and a few storms will return in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for periods of good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.