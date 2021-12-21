Strong Storms Possible Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features breezy to windy conditions and periods of showers and storms as a front approaches. Strong storms are possible in some locations and could bring heavy rain, localized flooding, dangerous lightning, and damaging winds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be quite breezy and sunny as the front sweeps past South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will begin with morning lows in the mid-50s, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warmup. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a rather chilly morning, but we’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day. The night should be cool and dry — great flying weather for Santa. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

The Christmas Day forecast calls for plenty of sun and good times with family and friends. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.