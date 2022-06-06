Storms Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features some sun and more clouds, with periods of storms, especially in the mid-afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain is possible, so localized flooding is likely in portions of the east coast metro area that are already saturated. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of clouds and plenty of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny in the morning with showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few locations in the east coast metro area topping out at 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see good sun and some clouds and a few showers in the morning, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some afternoon showers and storms. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is moving away from Bermuda. At midday on Monday, Alex was located near 34.0 North, 63.8 West, and was moving east-northeast at 29 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour at that time. Weakening is expected, and Alex is likely to dissipate by midweek.