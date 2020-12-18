Stop Dreaming And Start Planning Your Next Vacation Escape

With the end of a very long and difficult year just ahead, now is the perfect time to start thinking about when to make your next vacation escape. Even though leisure travel is currently on pause, there is no reason not to plan a trip and give yourself something to look forward to. The big question is where in the world is calling your name?

How to Turn Travel Dreams into Reality

For anyone that has been bit by the infamous travel bug, there are plenty of resources with step by step trip planning to explore.

To make life easier, look no further than these amazing tips to help you not only create the perfect vacation plan but start putting it into action.

Make a list of your top three destinations

Look into things to do for each destination

Establish a price range for your travel budget

Decide when is your ideal time to travel

How to Pick the Perfect Destination

Picking a travel destination is where the fun begins. The best way to keep this initial phase of planning as stress-free as possible is to make a list of the top places you’d like to visit. Are you dreaming about trips to Antarctica to frolic with penguins or taking a tropical voyage on a luxury Caribbean cruise?

What Makes a Destination Perfect?

Now that you have hopefully narrowed down the top 3 travel destinations it’s time to figure out what each location has to offer. This is a great way to learn about the destination highlights like attractions, excursions, local cuisine, scenic spots, shopping and cultural events for each location on your list.

Aim to find highlights for each spot, and see which location offers the most desirable options for you to enjoy a flawless vacation experience.

Which Destination Matches Your Budget?

The biggest travel faux pas is to plan a trip with champagne taste on a beer budget. Finding travel locations offering experiences that make your eyes sparkle with anticipation is a great way to plan a vacation or fill a top stop on your bucket list if it exceeds where your budget can currently take you.

Since the goal is to plan your next vacation, calculate your budget against your top 3 destinations to see which option fits without overspending on any of these trip fundamentals:

Round trip transportation

Accommodations

Daily meals

Local transportation

Activities and excursions

Always set an expectation of how much you’re willing to spend and pick the location your budget can cover completely.

How to Plan When to Travel

Once you have a destination in mind, save time and energy by researching the recommended travel season for that location to ensure the most optimal visit.

For anyone working with a strict budget, a great way to secure your ideal destination is to use cheap travel hacks, like picking the right travel season for your budget. The key here is knowing if you should look into the peak or off-peak travel season to make sure you get the most out of your next vacation escape.