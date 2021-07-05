Steve Tested The Charger Hellcat Redeye – The Fastest Charger Dodge Ever Built

The Dodge Charger Hellcat: it’s fast but apparently not fast enough. So here we have the Hellcat Redeye – the fastest Charger Dodge has ever built. 797 horsepower. 707 pound-feet of torque. Capable of exceeding 200mph.

All prerequisites for a solid family sedan, right? Well, that’s what the Dodge Charger is and, believe it or not, even when spec’d like this, it can still skillfully serve in that manner.

The supercharger whine, the insane amounts of power immediately on tap that seem to have no end, the rear end breaking loose on demand, the Redeye is just more of what already makes the Hellcat outrageous.

Now the Widebody kit and bigger tires do improve handling but let’s be honest – this car is a boat so as the driver you’ll crave slightly straighter roads.