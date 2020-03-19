Steve Says The Gladiator Is Made To Tackle Desert Conditions

If you’re into 4-wheeling, then you know that not all off-roading is the same.

So while the Trail-Rated badge graces Jeep 4X4s after they’ve proven themselves in 5 critical categories, this first-ever Desert Rated Jeep operates under a different set of criteria. The 2020 Gladiator Mojave is designed for a high-speed, sandy environment so it’s not as concerned with water fording and articulation as it is ride control and stability and desert prowess.

This truck is set up to tackle undulating desert terrain and tested to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand and intrusive dust of a desert run. Hydraulic jounce bumpers allow you to use every bit of suspension travel without harsh bottoming while FOX shocks with external bypass can withstand incredible punishment.

There’s also a reinforced frame, a 1” lift in the front with a silver skid plate, stronger axles and steering knuckles, more aggressive front seats with upper bolsters, and 33” Falken all-terrain tires.

Mud tires are optional. An Off-Road Plus button allows drivers to take the Mojave to the next level adjusting throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling.

The Off-Road Plus drive mode on Mojave also features, for the first time on a Jeep, the ability for drivers to lock their rear axle at high speeds. The forward-facing off-road camera from the Rubicon is also available. Power stems from the 285 horsepower Pentastar V6 with either a 6 –speed manual or 8-speed auto. Positioned between the Overland and Rubicon models, pricing will be announced closer to launch this spring.