Steve Likes But Doesn’t Love The Grand Cherokee L – Why?

Not long ago, before every manufacturer offered one, if your family drove an SUV it was likely either a Ford Explorer or a Jeep Grand Cherokee. And over the past 3 decades the Grand Cherokee has advanced to the position of the flagship Jeep, with some trim levels so powerful and opulent that their price tags can rise above $100,000. But never has there been a Grand Cherokee big enough for a 3rd row.

Enter the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L with 7-passenger seating.

This Overland model is slotted below the more bougie Summit and Summit Reserve trims. It’s very well-appointed with softer leather seating, massage programs, the upsized 10” infotainment screen, a 19-speaker audio system, night vision, head-up display, power-folding seats and quad-zone climate control. So this one won’t leave you wanting and comes in fully optioned at $63,915. About $40,000 gets you into the Grand Cherokee L with 6 trims available, all with optional 4-wheel drive except Summit Reserve where that is standard.

Another option is a V8, but only on Overland and higher. A little more polish and a tweak here and there could make it great or perhaps that’s where the upcoming Grand Wagoner picks up the slack.