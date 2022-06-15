Steamy Sun And Storms Thursday For Florida

Thursday features lots of steamy sun, a few clouds, and plenty of humidity. Look for some afternoon showers and storms, along with a gusty east coast breeze. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze to the east coast metro area. Some afternoon showers and storms are possible around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Look for some afternoon storms in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Fathers Day will see a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front approaches. Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a low in the southwestern Caribbean continues moving slowly toward the northwest, but it may not spend enough time over water to become a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a low chance of developing. However, it will still bring heavy rain to portions of Central America during the next few days.