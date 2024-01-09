Stanley Valentine’s Day Tumblers Cause Hysteria At Target

By Patrick Cooley

Just as the long lines of the holiday shopping season are behind us, there’s a new craze driving consumers to join endless queues and bum rush product displays.

The Stanley Valentine’s Day Tumbler is here.

Even if you don’t know what a Stanley tumbler is, you may have seen pictures and videos of buyers lining up outside Target stores at 3 a.m. and frantically swiping multiples of the limited-edition, stainless steel “Cosmo Pink” and “Target Red” tumblers from store shelves.

The cups are a collaboration between Seattle-based Stanley 1913 — a 100-year-old company — and Starbucks, and sold at the coffee chain’s outlets in Target.

In recent days, immaculately organized displays have been rendered a shambles by determined customers in just seconds in videos posted to X — the social media site formerly known as Twitter — and TikTok.

One video even shows a man jumping over a store counter in an apparent attempt to steal multiple tumblers, only to be apprehended by several customers.

The limited edition 40-ounce pink tumbler sold out in just minutes at some Target outlets on Jan. 3, according to various news reports.

The origins of this latest consumer craze can be attributed to Stanley’s marketing, according to the Food Network. The company works with social media influencers and in 2020 selected Terence Reilly, the former chief marketing officer for Crocs — a brand synonymous with casual footwear — as its president.

People who are able to snatch up the tumblers early and resell them online might be the biggest winners. The cups retail for $49.95 but are selling for hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay, with one listing asking $500 for a Starbucks X Stanley 2023 Holiday Red 40-oz tumbler.