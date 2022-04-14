Spearfishing in Florida: A Beginner’s Guide

When it comes to unbeatable angling action, we all know that Florida is up there with the best of ’em. Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, with plenty of rivers and lakes dotted throughout the mainland, there’s a reason why this state has made a name for itself as a sportfishing paradise. If you’re looking for something a little different, though, why not try out the spearfishing Florida has to offer?

If you’ve never been spearfishing before, think of it like this: it’s a whole new way of exploring what lies beneath the waves, and allows you to get up close and personal with your target fish. There’s a primal aspect to it that, if you let it, can definitely ignite your hunter’s instincts. And with access to such incredible fisheries, Florida is the perfect place to start your adventure!

What does spearfishing in Florida look like?

First things first, you probably want to know what kind of waters you can spearfish in. Throughout Florida, no matter which area you choose to fish in, you’ll only be able to target saltwater species. The state is surrounded by plentiful saltwater fisheries, though, so this doesn’t limit the angling action you can partake in!

Although some anglers choose to go it alone, the most common way to spearfish here is by joining a licensed, experienced local guide onboard their charter service. You’ll be given plenty of advice and support that’s invaluable, especially if you’re a first-timer. Here’s what you can expect when spearfishing in Florida:

Spearing from the surface . Although we’re all used to seeing photos of spearfishers deep diving beneath the waves, when you’re just starting out, you’ll likely hunt your target species from the surface of the water. From there, you’ll progress to mid-level and bottom diving.

. Although we’re all used to seeing photos of spearfishers deep diving beneath the waves, when you’re just starting out, you’ll likely hunt your target species from the surface of the water. From there, you’ll progress to mid-level and bottom diving. Learning how to dive . Most anglers choose to freedive or snorkel in order to hit their spearfishing goals. However, unlike a lot of other places, Florida allows spearos to use scuba gear when spearfishing. A chunk of your trip will involve practicing your chosen diving method.

. Most anglers choose to freedive or snorkel in order to hit their spearfishing goals. However, unlike a lot of other places, Florida allows spearos to use scuba gear when spearfishing. A chunk of your trip will involve practicing your chosen diving method. Choosing your fishery. Aim for clean water when possible. The dirtier the water, the spookier the fish! If the water’s rough, make shallow dives beneath the surface – this will prevent water flooding your mask.

Aim for clean water when possible. The dirtier the water, the spookier the fish! If the water’s rough, make shallow dives beneath the surface – this will prevent water flooding your mask. Picking the perfect equipment. We’ve covered the gear you’ll need in more depth below, but something important to know is that you should match your spearing equipment to the fish species you’re trying to target. To put it simply, the bigger your target fish, the bigger your speargun should be!

What can I catch when spearfishing in Florida?

Snappers and Groupers

As the majority of Florida’s spearfishing action takes place around reefs and other underwater structure, it only makes sense that these bottom-dwelling fish top the list of our favorite targets. They’re tasty, can grow to impressive sizes, and are found all around the Sunshine State. These fish also love dwelling darting in and out of structure, providing plenty of fun when you’re trying to spear them!

You’ll usually be bottom diving or mid-level diving in pursuit of these fish, with popular target species being Mutton, Yellowtail, Mangrove Snapper, and Red Snapper, as well as Gag, Black, and Reg Grouper. The only Grouper species you can’t go after with a spear are Goliath and Nassau varieties. If you’re fishing with a charter, your captain will be able to guide you and make sure you’re targeting legally-available fish only.