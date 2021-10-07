Some Sun With More Showers Over Florida

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and a few storms will move through during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms in the mix during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of showers, clouds, and a few storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The Columbus Day forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the area of showers a couple of hundred miles east of the central Florida coast has a low chance of developing before it merges with a front this weekend.