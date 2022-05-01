Some Sun A Showers And Storms Linger Sunday

Sunday features periods of showers and storms as the month of May begins. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze, while the Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning with rain arriving during the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and some afternoon showers and storms to the Gulf coast, as the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on a strong breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze near both coasts. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with plenty of sun and clouds at times, while the mid to late afternoon will see periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.