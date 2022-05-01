Home Weather Some Sun A Showers And Storms Linger Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features periods of showers and storms as the month of May begins.  The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze, while the Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning with rain arriving during the mid to late afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and some afternoon showers and storms to the Gulf coast, as the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on a strong breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Look for a brisk and gusty breeze near both coasts.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with plenty of sun and clouds at times, while the mid to late afternoon will see periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

