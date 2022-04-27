Showers And Storms Return Wednesday

Wednesday features plenty of sun in the morning, but clouds, showers, and passing storms will move in during the afternoon. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring good sun in the morning and increasing clouds, periods of showers, and some storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s

Friday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mostly sunny morning and some afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will start with a mostly sunny morning, but look for showers and storms in the afternoon, with the greatest coverage in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.