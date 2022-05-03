Showers And Storms Return Tuesday

Tuesday features the return of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see plenty of clouds along with those showers and storms, all on a gusty ocean breeze. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers and a few storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be a sunny day along the Gulf coast, while a sunny morning in the east coast metro area will give way to some showers and a few storms during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun, just a few clouds at times, and a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, passing showers and storms, and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.