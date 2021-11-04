Showers And Storms Return To Florida Thursday

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds early in the day, followed by periods of showers and some storms from the late afternoon into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring clouds, showers, and some storms as a front moves in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with some passing showers on a brisk and cool breeze. Daylight Saving Time ends early on Sunday, so set your clocks one hour back before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy. Look for a few lingering east coast showers in the morning. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few stray east coast showers. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tropical Storm Wanda is holding its own in the central Atlantic. At midday on Wednesday, Wanda’s maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Wanda was located about 695 miles west of the Azores and was moving north-northeast at 10 miles per hour