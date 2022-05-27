Home Weather Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday

Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist


Friday features the return of showers and storms, mostly in the morning in the east coast metro area and the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be around the degree mark, but some Atlantic coastal locations could top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday will start the holiday weekend with periods of showers and storms alternating with sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and lots of showers and some storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.
Memorial Day will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

