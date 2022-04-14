Showers And Storms For Florida Friday

Good Friday features sun and clouds for most of the morning, but showers and a few storms will move in from late in the morning into the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. A few lingering showers will be around in the evening as Passover begins. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but look for passing afternoon showers in the east coast metro area and maybe a late-day storm along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Easter Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds, so that’s the best time for egg hunts and other outdoor activities. The afternoon and evening will bring some showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see good sun and some clouds during much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move through at times. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms, with most of the activity centered in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.