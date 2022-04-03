Home Weather Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Sunday

Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/water-drops-glass_1150906.htm#query=rain&position=13&from_view=search

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, along with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring some sun and plenty of clouds in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will be breezy.  Look for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in the afternoon.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a brisk and gusty breeze, plenty of sun, and clouds and showers at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a gusty breeze, good sun, and some clouds and showers.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here