Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, along with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring some sun and plenty of clouds in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will be breezy. Look for mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a brisk and gusty breeze, plenty of sun, and clouds and showers at times. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a gusty breeze, good sun, and some clouds and showers. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.