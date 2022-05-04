Mostly East Coast Showers Today

Wednesday starts with some patchy fog in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward and in the interior. Then the day features periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Look for sun and clouds at times in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny most of the day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a medium rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds during most of the day with just the chance of a stray shower or storm. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a strong breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.