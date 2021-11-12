Showers And Some Storms For Florida

Friday features showers, some storms, and plenty of clouds as a front slowly makes its way to South Florida. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some passing showers to the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see clouds, a bit of sun, and plenty of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a cool breeze as we say goodbye to the clouds and showers. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another sunny November day. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

The strong low in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical storm in the next day or so.