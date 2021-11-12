Home Weather Showers And Some Storms For Florida

Showers And Some Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features showers, some storms, and plenty of clouds as a front slowly makes its way to South Florida.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some passing showers to the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see clouds, a bit of sun, and plenty of showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a cool breeze as we say goodbye to the clouds and showers.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another sunny November day.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and sunny skies.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

The strong low in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical storm in the next day or so.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

